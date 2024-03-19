Fox closed Monday's 121-111 overtime victory over the Grizzlies with 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals in 43 minutes.

Fox finished just three rebounds away from recording a triple-double, and with Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk posting impressive stat lines as well, Fox was able to showcase his elite playmaking ability. The star floor general is averaging 26.0 points, 6.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game since the beginning of March while recording double-digit assists twice in that span.