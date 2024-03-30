Fox is expected to play increased minutes down the stretch of the regular season as the Kings fight for their playoff seeding, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

The Kings enter Saturday's action in eighth place in the Western Conference, two games behind the sixth-placed Mavericks but only four games ahead of a red-hot Rockets team that sit in 11th place but have won 11 contests in a row. The Kings will push to secure a direct playoff berth and avoid the Play-In Tournament, and for that to happen, Fox needs to spend as much as possible on the court. Fox has been averaging 35.9 minutes per game since the beginning of March, and don't be surprised if that figure rises to around the 40 minutes-per-game mark.