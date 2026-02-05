Hunter produced nine points (3-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 loss to the Grizzlies.

Hunter failed to impress during his Sacramento debut, continuing what has been a rough two months. In 23 games during that time, he has averaged just 11.9 points and 1.5 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 250 in nine-category leagues. Despite the change of scenery, it doesn't appear as thouh Hunter is going to be anything more than a possible streaming candidate for anyone needing threes.