Sabonis (knee) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, and he could be cleared to play Friday against the Wizards, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Regardless of whether Sabonis ultimately gets the green light to return Friday, the fact that the big man is close to healthy is a huge positive for Sacramento. He's missed the team's last 27 games while recovering from a partial meniscus tear in his left knee and was off to a solid start to the 2025-26 season before going down. He can be considered questionable for Friday until the team provides another update. Maxime Raynaud will likely flip back to a bench role once Sabonis is 100 percent and rid of any type of minutes restriction.