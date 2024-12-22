Sabonis produced 19 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 19 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 103-99 loss to the Lakers.

Sabonis has been dealing with a back injury as of late, resulting in him being questionable until right before tip-off Saturday, but he took the court and dominated by leading all Kings in rebounds while ending one point and one board shy of a 20-20 outing. Sabonis has hauled in 19 or more rebounds in three outings, with his current season-high sitting at 20 rebounds, which he has recorded twice.