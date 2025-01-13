Sabonis provided 22 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 38 minutes during Sunday's 124-119 victory over the Bulls.
Sabonis once again did it all for Sacramento in Sunday's contest, leading all players in rebounds while finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points and ending two assists short of a triple-double. Sabonis has recorded at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 10 outings this season, doing so in three of his last four contests.
