Sabonis produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes during Monday's 111-110 win over the Heat.

Sabonis hit the game-winning bucket off an offensive rebound, a perfect encapsulation of the effort he brings on every possession. He led the NBA in double-doubles during the 2023-24 season, and it wouldn't be surprising if he reaches that feat again in 2024-25 given how he's started the season. Even though he's getting fewer touches on offense following the offseason addition of DeMar DeRozan, Sabonis continues to find ways to make an impact. He has six double-doubles in seven contests, averaging a robust 20.7 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.