Sabonis contributed 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 21 rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 win over the 76ers.

Regardless of the team's overall struggles, Sabonis always finds a way to perform, and by now, it's an oddity when he doesn't have a double-double. This was his 11th straight game reaching that feat, and he's posted either 20 points or 20 rebounds five times in that stretch. Sabonis is averaging 20.0 points and 16.0 rebounds per game contest over that 11-game span, and his two-way contributions have been one of the few consistent traits for the Kings all season long.