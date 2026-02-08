site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Monday
RotoWire Staff
Sabonis is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Sabonis could miss a third straight game due to a lingering back injury. If he is unable to go, Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell figure to see expanded roles.
