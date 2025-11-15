Sabonis is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs due to a left ribcage contusion.

Sabonis is coming off a 34-point, 11-rebound performance against the Timberwolves in a 124-110 loss on Friday, his eighth double-double of the season in 10 outings. The star big man has been key for the Kings despite their overall struggles, and not having him available would be critical against a rising Spurs team. If Sabonis isn't available, expect Drew Eubanks and Maxime Raynaud to see more minutes at center.