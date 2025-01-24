Sabonis supplied 23 points (10-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds and eight assists over 39 minutes during Thursday's 132-123 loss to Denver.

The big man nearly secured his sixth triple-double of the 2024-25 campaign, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind DeMar DeRozan (24 points). Sabonis has logged 21 straight games with double-digit points and boards, and he continues to stuff the stat sheet at an efficient rate. Over 11 outings in January, the star center has averaged 21.5 points, 16.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 62.0 percent from the floor in 37.8 minutes per contest.