Kings' Harry Giles: Productive off bench
Giles had 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in Thursday's preseason loss to the Lakers.
The 2017 first-rounder looked comfortable off the bench, scoring 14 points for the second time in four days. On a less-positive note, Giles fouled out in 25 minutes of action. He also fouled out of Monday's game against Phoenix in 23 minutes.
