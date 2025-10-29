Westbrook supplied 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 107-101 loss to the Thunder.

Westbrook made his first start of the season Tuesday and delivered a well-rounded effort, flirting with a double-double while hitting four three-pointers for the second consecutive game. After logging fewer than 20 minutes in each of his first two appearances with the Kings, the veteran guard has seen his workload increase over the past two contests, averaging 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.5 minutes during that span.