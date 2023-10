Windler was added to the Knicks' 15-man roster Saturday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Windler's two-way contract was converted into a one year, non-guaranteed pact with New York. Windler was a first-round pick by the Cavs in 2019 but has since battled a series of foot and ankle injuries that have limited his availability and development. Over the last four seasons, Windler appeared in only 84 total games.