Quickley has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau Nick Friedell of ESPN.com on Saturday.

The Knicks head coach said Quickley would be re-evaluated before the end of the day, and the team will get another report Saturday, but this is not a good look for one of New York's primary bench weapons. He should be treated as questionable for Game 4 on Monday, and it wouldn't be shocking if he misses at least one game of the series. Quickley finished Game 3 on Saturday with 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench.