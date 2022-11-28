Quickley departed Sunday's game against the Grizzlies with a sore right knee and will not return.
Quickley saw only nine minutes of action before exiting, finishing with six points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists off the bench. The Kentucky product should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game at Detroit.
