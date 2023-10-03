Quickley is healthy for the start of Knicks training camp Tuesday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Quickley dealt with an ankle injury at the conclusion of the Knicks' playoff run, but he faced no offseason complications. The 24-year-old will look to build momentum after posting career-best averages of 14.9 points and 44.8 percent shooting in 2022-23.
