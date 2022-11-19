Hartenstein amassed eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal across 17 minutes during Friday's 111-101 loss to the Warriors.

Hartenstein fell short of the mark once again Friday, continuing what has been a lean spell over the past two weeks. Despite what seemed like a nice opportunity, Hartenstein has been unable to build on what was an encouraging start to the season. He is outside the top 150 over the past two weeks, meaning he is certainly in drop territory. It could be worth waiting to see what his role looks like when Mitchell Robinson returns from his knee injury, but for those needing immediate production, moving on is a viable strategy.