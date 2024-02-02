Brunson logged 40 points (15-30 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Thursday's 109-105 win over the Pacers.

The Knicks were without Julius Randle (shoulder) on Thursday, but Brunson stepped up once again and carried the Knicks to their ninth straight win with an impressive performance. He's been on an absolute tear since missing two consecutive games between Jan. 13 and Jan. 15, averaging 32.6 points per game and shooting 52.5 percent from the field, as well as 39 percent from three, during New York's ongoing nine-game winning run.