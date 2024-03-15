Brunson closed with 45 points (14-30 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 15-17 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 105-93 victory over Portland.

Brunson came one shot attempt of tying his season-high mark, and he struggled badly from three-point range, but he made up for it with efficiency at the free throw line en route to delivering his second-best scoring output of the campaign. Oddly enough, his three highest-scoring performances this season have come on the road, and two have been against Western Conference opponents. Brunson will aim to remain hot when the Knicks take on the Kings on Saturday.