Brunson amassed 34 points (14-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 129-119 victory over the Thunder.

Brunson turned in his best scoring performance so far this season, doing so with efficient shooting from the field. He also fell just one assist shy of a double-double, marking his highest assist total since Nov. 5 against Boston. Brunson is averaging 24.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five appearances.