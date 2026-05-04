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Knicks' Jeremy Sochan: Listed as questionable
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1 min read
Sochan (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's Game 1 against the 76ers.
Sochan was previously listed as probable. However, the forward is not a usual part of New York's rotation, so his potential absence shouldn't have a major impact.
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