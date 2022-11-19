Sims supplied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks across 27 minutes in Friday's 111-101 loss to the Warriors.

Sims finished with a double-double for the second time in three games and is now averaging 6.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 0.7 steals and 0.7 assists in 21.1 minute per game while shooting 77.8 percent from the field since entering head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation over the past seven contests. The impending return of Mitchell Robinson (knee) will eventually muddy the picture at center, so Sims may only be worth a short-term hold for fantasy managers who have been streaming him for big-man stats. Looking ahead, it's unclear if Thibodeau intends to keep Sims as part of a three-man rotation at center that includes Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein, or if one of Sims and Hartenstein will lose out on a regular spot.