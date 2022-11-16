Sims ended Tuesday's 118-111 victory over Utah with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes.
The former Texas product got things done off the bench in Tuesday's win, enjoying his best game of the season. With Mitchell Robinson (knee) out, Sims will continue to see more time.
More News
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Continues perfect shooting Sunday•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Not starting Friday•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Offers little in spot start Monday•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Running with first unit•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Scores six points in win•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Questionable to return Friday•