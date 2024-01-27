Randle was diagnosed with a dislocated right shoulder after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 125-109 win over the Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He posted 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes prior to exiting the game.

The injury occurred with just over four minutes in the fourth quarter, when Randle collided with the Heat's Jaime Jaquez on a drive to the basket. Though the Knicks aren't likely to provide an official timetable for Randle's return until he undergoes an MRI later Saturday, dislocated shoulders typically entail a multi-week recovery. Josh Hart is the most likely candidate to move into the starting five in Randle's expected absence and should see his fantasy value spike as a result, while Quentin Grimes and Precious Achiuwa could also take on more pronounced roles.