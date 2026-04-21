Randle contributed 24 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 win over Denver in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The veteran forward stepped up his production after a fairly tame 16-point performance in Game 1 on Saturday. Randle sat out the last three games of the regular season due to a sore right hand, but it doesn't appear to be impacting him much in the playoffs, as he's shooting 46.7 percent from the floor so far. He'll look to stay productive as the series shifts to Minnesota for Game 3 on Thursday.