Randle chipped in 21 points (8-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 124-100 loss to Toronto.

Randle tied Mikel Brown for the team's lead in scoring and paced Brooklyn in both rebounds and assists, though his inability to connect from beyond the arc prevented him from delivering a more efficient offensive performance. Randle's playmaking remains one of the most appealing aspects of his fantasy profile, particularly on a rebuilding Brooklyn team featuring several young players who are still developing offensively. His consistency is worth highlighting as well, as this was his fourth consecutive game with at least 20 points while averaging 26.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in that stretch.