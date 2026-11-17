Randle collected 33 points (13-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 135-123 loss to the 76ers.

Randle suffered an injury to his mouth during the fourth quarter that required stitches, but he missed only a few minutes before gaining clearance to return. He had his way on the offensive end Monday and managed to tie his best mark of the season, which he also reached in the season opener against Charlotte. Randle also managed to record at least one steal and one block in a game for the first time this year and has racked up five total steals over his last two showings.