Randle contributed 29 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 142-116 loss to the Timberwolves.

Randle, facing Minnesota for the first time since being traded to Brooklyn during the offseason, posted an efficient outing from the field en route to a team-high 29 points. Despite the stellar shooting effort, the former Timberwolf finished a game-worst minus-25 and committed five turnovers. Randle also failed to make an impact on the defensive end for fantasy managers, going without a steal or block for just the third time this season.