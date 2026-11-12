Randle posted 17 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 145-111 win over the Pelicans.

Randle struggled from deep and missed each of his five attempts from beyond the arc, but his playmaking helped compensate for the inefficient scoring. Brooklyn's commanding advantage limited his workload and offensive opportunities, but fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much over this. His established role as a go-to scorer and secondary playmaker should deliver stronger production as long as his minutes stay in the 30-35 range.