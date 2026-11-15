Randle finished with 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's 129-110 loss to Memphis.

With Michael Porter (personal) missing this contest, Randle took advantage by hitting the 20-point mark for the first time in over a week. He failed to make any of his six attempts from deep in his previous two games, though he shot the ball better Saturday. The 31-year-old is now averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists over 33.0 minutes per game through 12 regular-season games in 2026-27. Turnovers have been a problem, but outside of that, Randle has been a welcome addition for the Nets.