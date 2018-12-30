Knicks' Luke Kornet: Another solid stat line in loss
Kornet accumulated 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 129-97 loss to the Jazz.
Kornet drew his second straight start and delivered another quality stat line. Meanwhile, Enes Kanter earned less than 20 minutes for the second straight game. Kornet's ability to stretch the floor gives him at least one advantage in the competition for minutes at center, and the sophomore has played well these last two tilts. It's unclear how long it will last, but Kornet is certainly worth keeping an eye on going forward.
