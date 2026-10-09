Kornet recorded six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 15 minutes during Thursday's 123-116 preseason loss to Atlanta.

Kornet provided steady production off the bench, collecting two offensive rebounds while protecting the rim. The veteran center figures to continue serving as a reserve behind Victor Wembanyama, limiting his fantasy appeal outside deeper formats. However, his rebounding and shot-blocking abilities could make him a useful streaming option if additional playing time becomes available.