McBride (leg) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's 106-100 win over the Magic and didn't return. He ended with four points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block in 21 minutes.

McBride limped to the locker room near the end of the third and was unable to return due to an apparent leg injury. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Tuesday's NBA Cup game against the Raptors, and if he's unable to suit up, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek will likely see increased minutes.