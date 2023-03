McBride finished with 18 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

McBride has had a limited impact for the Knicks in recent weeks, but he played double-digit minutes for a second consecutive game Tuesday and posted a season-high 18 points during the comfortable win. However, his role will likely decrease once Jalen Brunson (foot) is cleared to return.