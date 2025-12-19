McBride (ankle) has progressed to solo on-court work but has yet to practice in a group setting, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

McBride hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to a sprained left ankle and doesn't appear to be nearing a return in the immediate future. The 25-year-old guard can be considered week-to-week until the Knicks offer another update on his recovery. With McBride sidelined, Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson will likely continue to see increased playing time.