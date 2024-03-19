McBride is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Golden State, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
McBride gets the starting lineup as the Knicks go small to combat Golden State's small lineup featuring Draymond Green at center. He will start alongside Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein on Monday, while Precious Achiuwa remains with the second unit despite OG Anunoby (elbow) being inactive.
More News
-
Knicks' Miles McBride: Struggles with shot as starter•
-
Knicks' Miles McBride: Starting Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Miles McBride: Plays 47 minutes Sunday•
-
Knicks' Miles McBride: Scores 10 points in spot start•
-
Knicks' Miles McBride: Starting against Pelicans•
-
Knicks' Miles McBride: Available to face Boston•