McBride is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Golden State, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

McBride gets the starting lineup as the Knicks go small to combat Golden State's small lineup featuring Draymond Green at center. He will start alongside Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein on Monday, while Precious Achiuwa remains with the second unit despite OG Anunoby (elbow) being inactive.