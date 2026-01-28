default-cbs-image
McBride will not play in Wednesday's game against Toronto due to left ankle management.

McBride logged 30 minutes in Tuesday's victory over Sacramento and added nine points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals off the bench, but will sit out of New York's second leg of their back-to-back set. Tyler Kolek and Landry Shamet will likely inherit more minutes as a result, with Jordan Clarkson possibly even reentering the rotation.

