Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (leg) has returned to Thursday's Game 6 against Atlanta, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Robinson briefly exited Thursday's clash due to an apparent leg injury. He made a quick stop in the locker room and was given the green light to check back in with 9:19 remaining in the half.
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