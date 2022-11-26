Robinson fouled out of Friday's 132-129 overtime loss to Portland after recording 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks over 23 minutes.
Robinson ended just two rebounds shy of posting a double-double in this loss, and while he's been limited by a knee injury for the majority of the month, the encouraging sign is that he cleared the 20-minute plateau for the first time since Oct. 30. This was also his second game with at least 10 points, so these two signs are encouraging for the immediate future.
