Robinson finished with 10 points (5-7 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 102-83 victory over Phoenix.
Robinson was one of two Knicks players to post a double-double in Monday's victory, his second such performance over his last four games. Robinson has tallied a double-double on five occasions this season.
