Robinson (ankle) is expected to be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's opener against the Pacers, assuming he's cleared to play, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

New head coach Tom Thibodeau gave fantasy managers PTSD when he started Nerlens Noel for the team's first two preseason games, but it appears Robinson -- who started the final two exhibitions -- is in line to get the nod at center Wednesday night. Robinson emerged from the preseason nursing a sprained right ankle, but he's listed as probable on the Knicks' most recent injury report.