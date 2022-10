Robinson accumulated 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks during 29 minutes of action in Friday's 105-89 victory over Washington.

Robinson dominated the glass, racking up nine offensive rebounds. The Knicks out-rebounded Washington 66-40 in total. Friday's game showcased Robinson's status as one of the most efficient scorers in NBA. His 2019-20 season marks the all-time record for single-season field-goal percentage at 74.2 percent.