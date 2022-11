Coach Tom Thibodeau indicated Wednesday that Robinson (knee) participated in "most" of the practice session, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Robinson and Derrick Rose reportedly participated in most of the session, while teammate Cam Reddish (groin) only did "some" of the work, suggesting he may be a bit behind the pair. Robinson still has a pair of days to get treatment and rest up ahead of Friday's contest versus Portland.