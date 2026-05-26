Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Graba 10 boards in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Robinson racked up eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes during Monday's 130-93 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Robinson pulled down a postseason-high 10 rebounds, once again providing the Knicks with a solid secondary center option. Although his numbers have been nothing special, his impact cannot be ignored. His energy and tenacity, particularly on the offensive end, often end with a New York basket. Look for Robinson to continue playing a meaningful role through the NBA Finals, given the size of both potential Western Conference foes.

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!