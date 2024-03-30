Robinson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Thunder due to a sprained left ankle.

Robinson has played in New York's previous two contests after missing 51 straight games while recovering from left ankle surgery. However, the 25-year-old center appeared to aggravate his injury against San Antonio, as he could be seen limping in overtime. If Robinson is ruled out, Isaiah Hartenstein (wrist) and Precious Achiuwa will likely receive increased playing time.