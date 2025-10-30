Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Robinson fully practiced Thursday, and he's set to be a game-time decision for Friday. The veteran big man is looking to make his season debut after missing New York's first four games of the year due to ankle injury management. Robinson appeared penciled in as the Knicks' top center early in the preseason, so he could start in his potential return to the floor.