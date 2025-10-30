Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Robinson fully practiced Thursday, and he's set to be a game-time decision for Friday. The veteran big man is looking to make his season debut after missing New York's first four games of the year due to ankle injury management. Robinson appeared penciled in as the Knicks' top center early in the preseason, so he could start in his potential return to the floor.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Remains out for Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play vs. Boston•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play in season opener•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Absent from practice•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Misses another practice•