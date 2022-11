Robinson (knee) will be available Sunday against the Suns, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

The big man is finally set to return after missing eight games in a row, and his return to action should provide a big boost on both ends of the court for the Knicks, but most notably on the defensive end. Robinson is only averaging 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season, but he is likely to reclaim his spot as the starting center over Isaiah Hartenstein.