Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

With Thursday being the first half of a back-to-back, the Knicks are considering keeping Robinson out for left ankle injury management. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is also uncertain for Thursday, meaning New York could end up having a timeshare at center between Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele.

