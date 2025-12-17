Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable vs. Pacers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
With Thursday being the first half of a back-to-back, the Knicks are considering keeping Robinson out for left ankle injury management. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is also uncertain for Thursday, meaning New York could end up having a timeshare at center between Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele.
