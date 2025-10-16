Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sits out practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (rest) did not practice Thursday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Begley has previously reported that Robinson will have a maintenance plan this season that will likely include some missed games and practices. To be clear, there's been no report of an injury. Robinson's status for Opening Night doesn't seem to be in any doubt.
